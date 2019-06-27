That’s Jazz – June 26th, 2019

That’s Jazz this week includes George Shearing and Big Joe Turner, new music from Brigitte Beraha, anniversaries for Illinois Jacquet and Yusef Lateef, plus sightings of Sonny Rollins, Ben Webster and John Coltrane, and a couple of 1950s tracks of Miles Davis.

