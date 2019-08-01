That’s Jazz this week includes anniversaries for Fats Waller and Lester Young, early Tony Bennett and Lambert, Hendricks and Ross, new music by the Espoo Big Band from Finland and Laura Jurd from the UK, and a couple of tracks featuring saxophonist Harold Land
SIPTU welcomes Supreme Court judgement in Kerry SNA equality case
SIPTU is welcoming a Supreme Court judgement in a case taken by a special needs’ assistant (SNA) from Kerry.Marie Daly, who is a member...
Radio Kerry further increases listenership
Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased once again.The latest JNLR radio listenership figures show that Radio Kerry now has a market share of 49.6%.This...
Kerry communities urged to support Palliative Care Week
Kerry communities are being urged to take part in Palliative Care Week.The week aims to raise awareness of how palliative care can make a...
That’s Jazz – July 31st, 2019
Double Blood Test Mistake – August 1st, 2019
Antoinette told Jerry how the double error at University Hospital Kerry has led to a delay in establishing what’s wrong with her five-year-old granddaughter.
Killarney Needs a Skateboard Park – August 1st, 2019
Tyler McCarthy and his friends love to skateboard. The problem is there’s no suitable facility for them in Killarney.