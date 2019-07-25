That’s Jazz – July 24th, 2019

That’s Jazz this week abounds with passing references to movies and festivals, including Ella Fitzgerald and Sachal Vasandani, anniversaries for Thelonious Monk and Charles McPherson, new music from Alan Barnes and Edmar Castaneda, and a couple of tracks of Erroll Garner.

