Road reopens in Kilcummin following fatal collision this morning
A road in Kilcummin has reopened following a fatal collision this morning.An elderly man died in the two-car collision, while a woman was taken...
Mayors offer solutions to Kerry social housing supply issue
The Mayor of Tralee is calling for vacant commercial spaces to be converted into apartments.Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane urged the Housing Minister to...
Call for revamp of home care support following issues in Tralee
SIPTU is calling for a revamp of the system of home care support assistance in Tralee.This follows claims from service users that there were...
The future of farming and the rise of veganism – January 9th, 2019
IFA Munster Chair, Harold Kingston, Brigid O'Connor from Camp and Lorna Tyther from Phoenix Vegetarian and Vegan Cafe in Castlemaine watched the George Monbiot...
Jarvey horses damaging Killarney roads – January 9th, 2019
Cllr Brendan Cronin speaks with Jerry on the issue
Concerns about home help service – January 9th, 2019
Ted Kenny from SIPTU speaks with Jerry