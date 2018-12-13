That’s Jazz – December 12th, 2018

This week’s edition of That’s Jazz includes among others Nat King Cole and Joe Williams, anniversaries for Dave Brubeck and Dizzy Gillespie, new music from saxophonists Mark Turner and Marco Pignataro, and a couple of tracks of Charlie Parker.
Event celebrating young women in modern Ireland takes place in Tralee
An event to celebrate young women in modern Ireland has taken place in Tralee this afternoon. The EmPowerMe event, which also marked the 100th anniversary...
Average rent in Kerry increases by over 6% in past year
The average rent in Kerry has increased by over 6% in the past year. The Rental Tenancies Board has released its latest quarterly report,...
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says grassroots members disappointed Confidence and Supply agreement extended
A Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says grassroots members are disappointed that the Confidence and Supply agreement has been extended. Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar agreed...
On-The-Spot Fines for Anti-Social Behaviour – December 13th, 2018
That’s the motion to be discussed at next Monday’s meeting of Kerry County Council which has been put forward by Cllr Michael Cahill. He...
Theresa May Survives Tory Leadership Challenge – December 13th, 2018
The political turmoil in the UK over Brexit is of deep concern to this country. Jerry gauged reaction to the news of Theresa May’s...