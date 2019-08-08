That’s Jazz this week includes the voices of Chris Connor and Cyrille Aimee, anniversaries for Horace Silver and Benny Goodman, birthdays for Claude Thornhill and Pat Metheny, and a couple of tracks with Sonny Rollins
Over 450 people in direct provision centres in Kerry
There are over 450 people in direct provision centres in Kerry.That's according to data released following a parliamentary question in the Dáil by Dublin...
Owner of former North Kerry tourist attraction conscious of doing what’s best for the...
The new owner of a former tourist attraction in North Kerry says he’s conscious of doing what’s best for the area.The Bog Village, also...
Yellow rainfall warning for Munster and Leinster this evening
A status yellow rainfall warning comes into effect in Munster and Leinster this evening.Up to 40mm is forecast to fall in places over a...
Ryanair’s Impact on Kerry Airport – August 8th, 2019
The SNPVAC cabin crew union says Ryanair told it of its intention to close its Faro base in Portugal from next year. The airline...
How Soon is Now? The Border Poll Debate – August 8th, 2019
With a no-deal Brexit looming, is now the time for a vote north and south of the border on Irish unity? Or would it be...
Bird’s Eye View – August 8th, 2019
For almost 30 years, Frank King has brought wit, wisdom, humour and his massive knowledge of birds and wildlife to listeners on Bird’s Eye...