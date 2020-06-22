Text service to support Kerry people going through mental health or emotional crisis

Kerry people going through a mental health or emotional crisis are being urged to avail of a newly launched text service.

The free, anonymous and inclusive text service was launched for those who don’t feel comfortable making a call or reaching out for help.

The 24/7 service can be contacted on 50808, and offers everything from a calming chat to immediate support for people who need it.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says it will offer a lifeline to people of all ages in Kerry.

He is urging anyone going through a difficult time to avail of the service.