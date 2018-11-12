Text service to allow public report incidents of suspicious behaviour to be expanded

An initiative that allows the public to report incidents of suspicious behaviour to Gardai is being extended.

Gardai say up to 30 people a week are sending messages to them through the See Something Say Something service in Tralee on 50555.

The campaign, which is run in association with Tralee Chamber Alliance, is being expanded to include the greater Tralee area and Ardfert.





St Brendan’s Park in Tralee is also launching the service at a special meeting in St Brendan’s Pastoral Centre at 8pm tomorrow.

Garda Dan Dillon says there has been a fantastic response to the initiative so far: