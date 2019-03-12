Tess Carroll nee O’Regan, Marian Terrace, Killarney and late of Raheen, Headford

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Thursday morning at 10am for 10.30 Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care. House Private Please.