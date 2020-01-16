Terry O’Brien rules out general election run for Labour

A long-standing Labour Kerry county councillor has ruled out running in the upcoming general election.

Terry O’Brien says he was approached by senior party figures, including leader Brendan Howlin, asking him to run but following deep negotiations and reflection, he has decided against the move.

Cllr O’Brien, who has been a public representative for over 20 years, says he is happy to continue to serve the people on Kerry County Council.

It now appears that the Labour Party might not field a general election candidate in Kerry for the first time since 1933.

Cllr O’Brien told Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today he feels Labour is making a come back but his health was a factor in his decision not to run: