Terry McSweeney of Connolly Park, Tralee and formerly of Rock Street, Tralee and Aperee Nursing Home (Cúl Dídin)

A private family funeral will take place for Terry. The Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, February 27th at 10.30AM in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee and will be livestreamed at www.stbrendansparishtralee.org

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired directly to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland

Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Devoted and loving wife Helen, sisters-in-law Noreen (Reidy) and Noreen (McSweeney), brothers-in-law Michael and Eamon, nephews, nieces, extended family, wonderful neighbours and wide circle of friends, especially those in Austin Stacks GAA Club.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****