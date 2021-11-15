Advertisement
Terrace Talk

Viral Spanish referee the standard bearer for other referees?

Nov 15, 2021 19:11 By radiokerrynews
A video in recent days has been shared across social media of a referee in Spain. He talks to the kids who are 7 or 8 years of age, learning their names and asking them questions. He explains to the kids that they should only listen to their coaches’ positive calls and to ignore the negative shouts from parents in the stand. He goes on to say that he himself isn’t perfect, and uses an analogy that every time a child shoots, they won’t score each time. He says that sometimes he blows the whistle he mightn’t be correct. But tonight, we ask, should the GAA look into something like this, to teach juveniles the correct way to treat a referee and would it help with some negatives we hear shouted from the side-line? Kerry referee Seamus Mulvihill spoke on the show this evening.

 

