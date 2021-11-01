Advertisement
Tom Collins honoured on St Brendan's jersey yesterday

Nov 1, 2021 19:11 By radiokerrynews
Those who were in Fitzgerald Stadium yesterday may have noticed that St Brendan’s were not wearing their usual green and black Jersey, but a special commemorative jersey in honour of Tom Collins. Tom, who played with St Brendan’s has a unique record in GAA terms, playing 3 Munster Finals in one day. In 1956, He won the Munster Junior Hurling and Football Final playing for the Kingdom before being beaten in the Senior final by Cork by a single point, all on the same day.St Brendan’s debuted the new jersey yesterday while Kilmoyley will also have a new commemorative jersey for upcoming games. Alex O Donnell, Chairman of St Brendan’s Board and Joe Walsh, Chairman of Kilmoyley GAA spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.

 

