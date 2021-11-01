Tom Collins honoured on St Brendan's jersey yesterday

Those who were in Fitzgerald Stadium yesterday may have noticed that St Brendan’s were not wearing their usual green and black Jersey, but a special commemorative jersey in honour of Tom Collins. Tom, who played with St Brendan’s has a unique record in GAA terms, playing 3 Munster Finals in one day. In 1956, He won the Munster Junior Hurling and Football Final playing for the Kingdom before being beaten in the Senior final by Cork by a single point, all on the same day.St Brendan’s debuted the new jersey yesterday while Kilmoyley will also have a new commemorative jersey for upcoming games. Alex O Donnell, Chairman of St Brendan’s Board and Joe Walsh, Chairman of Kilmoyley GAA spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.

