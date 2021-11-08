Advertisement
Terrace Talk

Promising young jockey with Kerry connections wins National prize

Nov 8, 2021 19:11 By radiokerrynews
Promising young jockey with Kerry connections wins National prize Promising young jockey with Kerry connections wins National prize
Share this article

Dylan O Connor is a promising young jockey from County Cork. He is the son of 400 point-to-point race winner Mikey O Connor, a well-known name on the horse and pony circuit. Dylan was this year crowned Horse and Pony Champion Rider at the age of just 12 years old. He began riding at the age of 8 and had his first winner on a horse trained by Kerry man, Paddy O Sullivan. Dylan and his father Mikey spoke to producer Ivan Hurley before coming on air and Ivan began by asking Dylan how did he first get involved with horses:

 

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus