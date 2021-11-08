Promising young jockey with Kerry connections wins National prize

Dylan O Connor is a promising young jockey from County Cork. He is the son of 400 point-to-point race winner Mikey O Connor, a well-known name on the horse and pony circuit. Dylan was this year crowned Horse and Pony Champion Rider at the age of just 12 years old. He began riding at the age of 8 and had his first winner on a horse trained by Kerry man, Paddy O Sullivan. Dylan and his father Mikey spoke to producer Ivan Hurley before coming on air and Ivan began by asking Dylan how did he first get involved with horses:

Advertisement