Na Gaeil still on track to emulate Ardfert and St Mary's

Na Gaeil are now just 120 minutes from All Ireland glory. They won the Munster title yesterday with a big win over Corofin. Club chairman Tim Lynch and joint captain Kieran Dineen spoke on the show this evening.
