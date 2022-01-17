Advertisement
Terrace Talk

Na Gaeil still on track to emulate Ardfert and St Mary's

Jan 17, 2022 19:01 By radiokerrynews
Na Gaeil are now just 120 minutes from All Ireland glory. They won the Munster title yesterday with a big win over Corofin. Club chairman Tim Lynch and joint captain Kieran Dineen spoke on the show this evening.

