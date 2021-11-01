Advertisement
Terrace Talk

Listowel man prepping for representing Ireland in Cross Country

Nov 1, 2021 19:11 By radiokerrynews
Dónal Leahy from Lios Tuathail AC has been selected to run on an Irish cross-country team. The Listowel man got back to running a few years ago, after taking an extended break from the sport.

