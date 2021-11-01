Listowel man prepping for representing Ireland in Cross Country

Dónal Leahy from Lios Tuathail AC has been selected to run on an Irish cross-country team. The Listowel man got back to running a few years ago, after taking an extended break from the sport.
Advertisement
Dónal Leahy from Lios Tuathail AC has been selected to run on an Irish cross-country team. The Listowel man got back to running a few years ago, after taking an extended break from the sport.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus