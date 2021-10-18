Legion footballer playing Superleague Basketball over the county bounds

A Killarney man, who has tried his hand at multiple sports at a top level, is now playing a crucial role in Men’s Super league Basketball. Padraig Lucey from Killarney, played his football trade with the Legion and represented Kerry at under 21 level. He also played basketball and represented Ireland underage. But in 2014, he tried his hand at Aussie Rules and after 2 combines in London, he was selected to take part in a reality TV show called ‘The Recruit’. Padraig spoke on Terrace Talk this evening

