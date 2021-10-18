Advertisement
Terrace Talk

Legion footballer playing Superleague Basketball over the county bounds

Oct 18, 2021 19:10 By radiokerrynews
Legion footballer playing Superleague Basketball over the county bounds Legion footballer playing Superleague Basketball over the county bounds
Share this article

A Killarney man, who has tried his hand at multiple sports at a top level, is now playing a crucial role in Men’s Super league Basketball. Padraig Lucey from Killarney, played his football trade with the Legion and represented Kerry at under 21 level. He also played basketball and represented Ireland underage. But in 2014, he tried his hand at Aussie Rules and after 2 combines in London, he was selected to take part in a reality TV show called ‘The Recruit’. Padraig spoke on Terrace Talk this evening

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus