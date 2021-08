Following on from the two-week delay to Kerry v Tyrone, 70 minutes stand between the Kingdom and reaching another All Ireland Final. A lot of the talk in the past weeks has been about off field issues, but now focus is about to turn to the match ups on the pitch. Ray Boyne, who was a stats man for the Dublin Senior Footballers for 15 years, knows a thing or two about match ups and the various styles that these footballing greats play. He previewed the game with Eamonn.

