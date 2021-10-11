Kerry Olympians on the importance of mental well-being

Killorglin’s two Olympians have rowed-in with their support for the 2021 Kerry Mental Health & Wellbeing Fest by coming on board as Ambassadors for the event, which is taking place this week. Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley, who recently competed for Ireland in the rowing at the Tokyo Games, have asked people of all ages to get involved in the festival for the good of their mental health. The Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest aims to create awareness of, and schedule events that empower people to engage with, the Five Ways to Wellbeing – Connect | Give | Take Notice | Keep Learning | Be Active. John Drummey spoke to both Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley.
Kerry Olympians on the importance of mental well-beingOct 11, 2021 19:10 By radiokerrynews
