The Sligo minor footballers won the Connacht title in recent days, their first in 53 years. As always, there’s a Kerry connection… albeit a little tenuous. It turns out the bones of this team was involved in the county development squad a few years back and came to Kerry to play a challenge game against the SEM. The man who guided Sligo to their first title in over 50 years, Paul Henry, spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.

