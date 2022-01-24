Advertisement
John B O Halloran says dream has come through to get to Croke Park

Jan 24, 2022 19:01 By radiokerrynews
John B O Halloran says dream has come through to get to Croke Park
Kilmoyley will play in the AIB Intermediate Hurling Final in Croke Park following an emphatic victory over Banagher yesterday. Goalkeeper John B O Halloran spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.

 

