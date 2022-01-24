John B O Halloran says dream has come through to get to Croke Park

Kilmoyley will play in the AIB Intermediate Hurling Final in Croke Park following an emphatic victory over Banagher yesterday. Goalkeeper John B O Halloran spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.
Advertisement
Kilmoyley will play in the AIB Intermediate Hurling Final in Croke Park following an emphatic victory over Banagher yesterday. Goalkeeper John B O Halloran spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus