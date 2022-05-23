Advertisement
Terrace Talk

Is swimming on the rise in Kerry?

May 23, 2022 20:05 By radiokerrysport
Is swimming on the rise in Kerry? Is swimming on the rise in Kerry?
Share this article

Members of the Kingdom Swimming Club joined us on the show this evening to discuss swimming in the county, following on from some success at the weekend. Will we see a future Olympian from the Kingdom?

 

Advertisement

 

 

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus