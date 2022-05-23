Advertisement
Terrace Talk

Historic win means a crack at Liam for the Kerry hurlers

May 23, 2022 18:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry are in an unlikely Joe McDonagh Cup Final after results went the Kingdoms way.

Kerry will play Antrim but no matter the result, Kerry will play in the Liam McCarthy Cup in 2022.

James McCarthy chats hurling on Terrace Talk

