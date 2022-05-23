Historic win means a crack at Liam for the Kerry hurlers

Kerry are in an unlikely Joe McDonagh Cup Final after results went the Kingdoms way.
Kerry will play Antrim but no matter the result, Kerry will play in the Liam McCarthy Cup in 2022.
James McCarthy chats hurling on Terrace Talk
Advertisement
Kerry are in an unlikely Joe McDonagh Cup Final after results went the Kingdoms way.
Kerry will play Antrim but no matter the result, Kerry will play in the Liam McCarthy Cup in 2022.
James McCarthy chats hurling on Terrace Talk
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus