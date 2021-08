We look at achievements in sport and a lot go under the radar.

Gneeveguilla this week are celebrating promotion to Division 1 of the County Senior Football League.

Not only is that a fantastic achievement, but to move from Division 4 to 1 in consecutive years is quite an achievement.

Patrick O Riordan, who captained his side to league promotion and Gneeveguilla GAA PRO Mike O Keeffe joined us on Terrace Talk this evening