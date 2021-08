Ballyheigue GAA are the latest to start up a ‘GAA for All’ initiative in their club. This is for children who are over the age of 5 and have additional needs. It is open to anyone who is from Ballyheigue or the surrounding areas. Ballyheigue GAA PRO Risteard O Fuairain and Maura O Sullivan, a parent involved in the initiative spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.

