Ballymacelligott’s Liam Dowling is well known among the dog community both here at home and further afield. The successful trainer added another victory to his CV over the weekend, landing the Irish St Ledger with Ballymac Merlin, two years after Ballymac Anton won the Ireland’s biggest race 2 years ago. But what goes into training greyhounds and how has a Ballymac man stood out from the crowd. Liam Dowling spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.

