Contrasting success across 3 levels in Kerry football

St Finbarr's are Munster Club champions for the first time since 1986 after a dramatic two-point win over Austin Stacks. It was heartbreak for our senior county champions yesterday. This, coupled with wins for Na Gaeil and Gneeveguilla in the intermediate and junior championships, means that, again, Kerry clubs have won two of the three Munster club titles. It’s something we’ve seen repeat, for the most part, over the past 15/16 years. Why is that? With us to discuss this and more was former Kerry footballer and manager, John Kennedy.

Advertisement