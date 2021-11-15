American Football team looking for Kerry players

Have you ever thought about giving American Football a go? Cork Admirals are looking for rookies to join up for the upcoming season SBC season. Head Coach, Alan Lomasney spoke on the show.
Advertisement
Have you ever thought about giving American Football a go? Cork Admirals are looking for rookies to join up for the upcoming season SBC season. Head Coach, Alan Lomasney spoke on the show.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus