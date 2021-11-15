Advertisement
Terrace Talk

American Football team looking for Kerry players

Nov 15, 2021 19:11 By radiokerrynews
American Football team looking for Kerry players American Football team looking for Kerry players
Share this article

Have you ever thought about giving American Football a go? Cork Admirals are looking for rookies to join up for the upcoming season SBC season. Head Coach, Alan Lomasney spoke on the show.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus