Advertisement
Terrace Talk

All Ireland Football Final - Review

Sep 13, 2021 19:09 By radiokerrynews
All Ireland Football Final - Review All Ireland Football Final - Review
Share this article

Tyrone are the 2021 All-Ireland Senior Football Champions. That's after they beat Mayo in Croke Park on Saturday. Reflecting on their first All Ireland win since 2008 is one of their best even players, three-time All-Ireland winner and holder of three All Star Awards, former Tyrone centre back Conor Gormley.

Claire Tracey O’Driscoll, a Tyrone native, lives in Camp in West Kerry and joined us with her brother Barry who is manager with Donoughmore senior football team.

Advertisement

Angelina Nugent, Mayo supporter and freelance sports reporter and presenter joined us to give the view from Mayo

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus