All Ireland Football Final - Review

Tyrone are the 2021 All-Ireland Senior Football Champions. That's after they beat Mayo in Croke Park on Saturday. Reflecting on their first All Ireland win since 2008 is one of their best even players, three-time All-Ireland winner and holder of three All Star Awards, former Tyrone centre back Conor Gormley.

Claire Tracey O’Driscoll, a Tyrone native, lives in Camp in West Kerry and joined us with her brother Barry who is manager with Donoughmore senior football team.

Angelina Nugent, Mayo supporter and freelance sports reporter and presenter joined us to give the view from Mayo