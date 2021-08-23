Advertisement
Terrace Talk

"A long term goal was always to go to the Paralympics"

Aug 23, 2021 19:08 By radiokerrynews
"A long term goal was always to go to the Paralympics" "A long term goal was always to go to the Paralympics"
Share this article

Killarney Valley AC’s Jordan Lee is days away from fulfilling a huge ambition of his. On Sunday next, he’ll become a Paralympian when he competes in the high jump. Eamonn spoke to Jordan earlier today, and asked him about what’s going through his mind these days, what it’s like in Japan now and his hopes for the games. But first, he asked him about his training leading up to the games.

 

Advertisement

Tomás Griffin, Jordan Lee’s coach, is also in Japan. He and Jordan are days away from the high jump. Tomas, whose background is primarily in sprinting and the long jump, has been Jordan’s coach for a number of years now. Eamonn spoke to Tomás and first asked him where did his and Jordan’s partnership begin.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus