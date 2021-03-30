Terrace Talk – March 29th, 2021

On this week’s Terrace Talk, Irish womens national basketball team Coach James Weldon, GAA’s longest-serving inter-county manager with the same county Colm Collins, Ireland’s loss to Luxembourg – Ken Early, What more could Ireland have done tactically? – Kerry U19 manager Billy Dennehy, Kerry soccer players make their debut in the League of Ireland – Shane Lowth and Matt Keane, Developing underage sporting – Ciaran Muldowney Kilkenny GAA Coaching Officer, Potential changes to the championships – John Kennedy