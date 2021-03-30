Terrace Talk – March 29th, 2021

On this week’s Terrace Talk, Irish womens national basketball team Coach James Weldon, GAA’s longest-serving inter-county manager with the same county Colm Collins, Ireland’s loss to Luxembourg – Ken Early, What more could Ireland have done tactically? – Kerry U19 manager Billy Dennehy, Kerry soccer players make their debut in the League of Ireland – Shane Lowth and Matt Keane, Developing underage sporting – Ciaran Muldowney Kilkenny GAA Coaching Officer, Potential changes to the championships – John Kennedy
Taoiseach says 5km limit will be eased from April 12th
The Taoiseach says the 5-kilometre travel limit will no longer apply from April 12th and from that date people will be able to travel...
Oscar-winner Olivia Colman to star in feature film to be shot in Tralee this...
Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman is to star in a feature film to be shot mostly in Tralee this summer.'Joyride' was written by Tralee native...
Another decrease in number of Kerry people getting PUP
The number of Kerry people getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment continues to fall.That's according to the latest data from the Department of Social Protection.This...
The Legal Lowdown – March 30th, 2021
The Legal Lowdown with Miriam McGillycuddy
Are mental health units open for visitors? – March 30th, 2021
A listener contacted Kerry Today this week saying say she hadn’t seen her loved one, who is a resident in a mental health unit,...
‘Our Rural Future’ plan – March 30th, 2021
Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with responsibility for Employment Affairs and Retail Businesses Damien English outlines what the...