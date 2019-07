Topics on this week’s Terrace Talk include; Garvey’s SuperValu Senior County Hurling Championship, Kerry – Mayo preview, Do other counties think that Kerry have a weak spine?, The Kerryman who brushed shoulders with Sven, Sol Campbell and Jimmy Floyd, Neale Daniher – former AFL playing suffering with Motor Neurone Disease, & Laura Flannery from Dingle – won the AFL Euro cup 2019 with The Irish Banshees.