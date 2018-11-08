Teresa ‘Tess’ Smullen nee O’Brien, New Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of Mitchel’s Crescent, Tralee

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. John’s Church at 11.45 for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House Strictly private please.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Judge begins charging jury in case of man accessed of sexual assault of co-worker...
The judge has begun charging the jury in the case of a Polish man accessed of sexually assaulting a co-worker in a Kerry hotel.The...
Kerry Fianna Fáil senator accepts party sanctions imposed upon him
A Kerry Fianna Fáil senator says he accepts party sanctions imposed upon him.Senator Mary Daly was sacked from his deputy leader role in the...
Kerry accountant questions Revenue’s ability to respond to issues around new PAYE modernisation
A Kerry accountant is questioning Revenue's ability to respond to issues raised by the PAYE modernisation.A new system, which changes the way self-employed and...
Submissions invited in relation to proposed single rural dwelling in Mid Kerry
Submissions are being invited in relation to a proposed single rural dwelling in Mid Kerry.Kerry County Council proposes to build a single storey,...
Green Flag status to be sought for Tralee Town Park
Kerry County Council is to submit an application to An Taisce next year seeking Green Flag status for Tralee Town Park.It follows a call...
Latest Sports
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERJames McClean has had abusive packages sent to him at the Stoke City training ground.Potters manager Gary Rowett has revealed the news and says...
Scotts Lakers Sunday Fixture Postponed
Scotts Lakers St Pauls will only have one game this weekend in Men’s Division 1.The home game against Waterford Vikings will go ahead as...
Glenbeigh Quartet In Bid For Munster Handball Glory
Glenbeigh will take on Mallow this evening in the Munster 40 x 20 Senior Club Championship Final.Dominick Lynch, John Joe Quirke, Jack O’Shea and...