Teresa Tess Lenihan, Meenganaire, Knocknagoshel

Late of Gurranemore, Ballymacelligott.

A private family funeral will take place for Tess. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held later in the year. Enquiries to Tangneys Funeral Home, Castleisland.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****