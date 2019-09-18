Teresa ‘Ter’ Daly née Barrett, Lackabane, Fossa, Killarney and late of Ardmelode, Milltown.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (Sept 19th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday to Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.