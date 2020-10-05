Teresa O’Sullivan née Hogan, Ardmelode, Milltown and formerly of Ballinoe, Milltown.

Predeceased by her husband Johnny, her beloved granddaughter Stephanie & brother Sean Hogan. Sadly missed by her sons & daughters; Nuala (Allman), Dan Joe, James, John & Siobhan (O’ Shea), sons & daughters-in-law; John (Allman), Bernadette, Rosaleen, Deirdre & Kevin (O’ Shea), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law; Kathleen Hogan, Nora Murphy, Bernie Gallagher & Eily Horgan, nephews, nieces, all extended family, neighbours & friends.

A private family funeral will take place fore Teresa with requiem mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Mass will be live streamed on www.milltownlistryparish.com Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.





