Teresa O’Neill née O’Connor, Bahaghs, Cahersiveen.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen tomorrow Friday (Jan 11th) from 8.15pm to 10.15pm. Removal at 10.15pm on Friday to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 10.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin, Cahersiveen. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cahersiveen Hospice. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers, Cahersiveen.