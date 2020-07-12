Teresa O’Leary (née Lacey) Ballygologue Road,Listowel and late of Kevin Barry Villas,Tralee

Predeceased by her parents Tim and Bridie, brother Eddie, sisters Mary, Bridie, Eileen and Anne. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Tim,daughters Siobhan and Ciara, grandchildren Ryan, Cian and Anna, brothers Jack, Matt, Martin and Tim, sister Dorothy, sons-in-law Jerry and Peter, brothers-in-law,sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

A private family Funeral Mass for Teresa will take place in St. Mary’s Church,Listowel on Tuesday morning at 11.30 a.m, which will be live streamed on www.listowelparish.com,with burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery,Ballybunion Road,Listowel.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

