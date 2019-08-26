Teresa O’Connor née O’Brien, Beach Court, Galway and formerly of Liscannor, Co. Clare and Cochill, Tarbert.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway this evening Mon Aug 26th from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh.  Burial afterwards in Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only please.  Donations to Ability West, Galway.

