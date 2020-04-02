In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place for Teresa. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Teresa’s family would like to thank you for your support & consideration at this difficult time.
Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.
Teresa Healy, Cuhig, Lauragh, Kenmare.
In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place for Teresa. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Teresa’s family would like to thank you for your support & consideration at this difficult time.