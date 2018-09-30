Teresa Guerin (née Early), Kings park, Killarney, Gortroe, Fossa & late of Connemara, Co. Galway.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10.30am. Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request. Donations if desired, to Palliative Care.
Teresa Guerin (née Early), Kings park, Killarney, Gortroe, Fossa & late of Connemara, Co....
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 5pm - 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Cathedral....
Patricia Enright nee Flynn, Woodville Lodge, Fossa, Killarney and late of Cullinagh, Newcastlewest, Co....
reposing at her family home, Woodville Lodge, Fossa, Killarney on Sunday from 3 to 6pm. Funeral arriving at Prince of Peach Church, Fossa, Killarney...
Crokes To Face Rahilly’s In County Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals
Holders Dr Crokes have been paired with Kerins O'Rahilly's in the last four of the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship.The other semi-final...
5-4 Loss For Kerry 17s To Cobh
Kerry have lost 5-4 at Home to Cobh in the SSE Airtricity U15 and 17 Leagues.It was a game of two halves as Kerry...
East Kerry Complete County Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Line-Up
East Kerry are the final side into the last four of the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship.They've beaten South Kerry 4-12 to...
