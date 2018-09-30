Teresa Guerin (née Early), Kings park, Killarney, Gortroe, Fossa & late of Connemara, Co. Galway.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10.30am. Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request. Donations if desired, to Palliative Care.

