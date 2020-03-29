Due to HSE restrictions a family funeral will take place. A live stream of Teresa’s Mass will be shown on St. Peter & Paul’s Church website, Ballyduff on Monday at 3 o’clock. Enquiries to Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway.
Latest News
Decision on Kerry transfer stations to be made this evening
A decision is expected this evening on the re-opening of Kerry transfer stations.The local authority would like to assure the public in the meantime...
JJ Hanrahan Interview
JJ Hanrahan has enjoyed playing in the Number 10 Jersey of Munster a little more than maybe he expected this season.Injuries to Joey Carbery...
What is The Ultimate Sports Movie?
Many factors can determine whether a movie is good. Sports films are no different-.They can be informative, hard hitting or quite...
Cup Finals MVPs Revealed
Game MVPs have been announced for the Kerry Airport Kerry Area Board Cup Finals.Div 1 men: Fergal O'Sullivan (28 points) St. Brendan'sDiv 2...
Worrying Time For Horse Racing
Horse Racing Ireland chief executive Brian Kavanagh says he's "very worried" about the future of some Irish racecourses.The coronavirus has brought racing to a...
Latest Sports
