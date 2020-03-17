Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday March 18th, in North Arlington, New Jersey. A Memorial Mass will take place in Lixnaw at a later date.
Teresa Druback (née Landers), Bayonne, New Jersey, USA & formerly of Glenoe, Listowel.
Patrick (Patsy) Hayes, Clounbrane, Moyvane & late of Beale, Asdee.
Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane on Wednesday March 18th, for private Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St....
How Coronavirus will impact businesses and employees – March 16th, 2020
Ken Tobin, Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, outlines the impacts to businesses during the current coronavirus situation and what people can do to...
Evening Sports Update
The Annual General Meeting of the Castleisland Racing Festival Committe was held during the week.The following officers were elected:Presidents: Jim Lordon, Bruddy Burke...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERRepublic of Ireland defender Enda Stevens says he and his Sheffield United teammates are continuing to train as normal, despite the suspension of the...
Kerry Golf News & Results
KillarneyMen's Competition Update In light of the current serious threat to public health from COVID...