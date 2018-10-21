Terence O’ Connor, Hawley Park, Tralee and formerly of Kevin Barry’s Villas

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Monday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to a charity of your choice.

