Terence O’ Connor, Hawley Park, Tralee and formerly of Kevin Barry’s Villas

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Monday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to a charity of your choice.
Latest News
Sunday Afternoon Basketball Results
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 2: St Annes 46, St Marys 19 LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 2: St Marys 47, TK...
Kerry Camogie Player Nominated For All Star
Patrice Diggins, A Kerry Camogie Player , was talking about her Nomination for an All Star Reward
Kerry Ladies Football Update
Dan Kearney has the latest news from the Kerry LGFA
Evening Sports Update
RugbyLeinster's winning streak in the Heineken Champions Cup is over.Toulouse have edged Leo Cullen's side by 28 points to 27 in their Pool...
Latest Sports
Sunday Afternoon Basketball Results
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 2: St Annes 46, St Marys 19 LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 2: St Marys 47, TK...
Kerry Camogie Player Nominated For All Star
Patrice Diggins, A Kerry Camogie Player , was talking about her Nomination for an All Star Reward