Tenfold increase in calls to Tralee Citizens Information Centre

Tralee Citizens Information Centre is experiencing an almost tenfold increase in daily calls since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The service is only open for phone consultations due to COVID-19; normally, the Tralee office would deal with between ten and twenty phone queries daily, that has now risen to 100.

The South Munster Citizens Information Centre, which includes Kerry and Cork, fielded 3,500 calls during March; that’s the highest number in the country.

Development Manager for Kerry, Frances Clifford says the vast majority of questions relate to social welfare entitlements, but there are other queries too:

You can contact Tralee Citizens Information Centre on: 076 107 7860