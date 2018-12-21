Tender to be published today for Macroom Bypass

The tender for the N22 Macroom-Ballyvourney Bypass will be published today.

The documents will be published on the Government’s electronic tendering platform e-Tenders later.

The bypass is listed as a priority project under the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 plan.

The contract will be awarded in the spring with construction on the road project to begin next year.

Minister of State in the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin, says this is one of the most important socio-economic projects for Kerry in decades: