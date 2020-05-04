Tender documents for next section of N86 upgrade due later this year

It’s hoped tender documents for the next section of the N86 upgrade will be ready later this year.

Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald sought an update on the next section of the main Tralee to Dingle road earmarked for works.

Kerry County Council says surveying, archaeological testing and ground investigations on the stretch from Banoge South to Annascaul village are underway.

This information will be used to form the design.

It’s hoped tender documents will be prepared by the third quarter of this year after which approval will be sought from Transport Infrastructure Ireland to publish the tender notice.