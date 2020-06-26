Ten white-tailed eagle chicks arrive in Kerry

Ten White-tailed Eagle chicks have arrived into Kerry Airport from Norway before their scheduled release into the wild over the coming weeks.

It’s part of a Phase Two project to bolster the small existing breeding population of the once extinct species in Ireland.

100 young white-tailed Eagles were released in Killarney National Park between 2007 and 2011.

Since then a small breeding population of eight to ten pairs have successfully fledged 26 chicks with an additional six chicks likely to be fledged into the wild in the next few weeks.

Philip Buckley from the National Parks and Wildlife Service says a prompt transfer from their original habitat to where the birds settle to breed is essential.