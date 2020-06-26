Ten white-tailed eagle chicks arrive in Kerry

The Eagles have landed in latest phase of reintroduction of the species in Ireland The National Parks and Wildlife Service will release White-tailed Eagles in Munster to bolster the existing population A specially chartered flight brought the group of young birds from Norway to Kerry AirportA group of young White-tailed Eagles have arrived in the south west, landing today at Kerry Airport from Norway. The White-tailed Eagles are being released again in Munster by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht's National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) as part of a Phase Two project to bolster the small existing breeding population in Ireland. The new release phase aims to build on the successful re-establishment of this once extinct species over a three-year period (2020-2022) by releasing young eagles at three sites, including Lough Derg, the lower Shannon estuary and Killarney National Park. The mission involved moving the young eagles – who had been monitored for a number of months – from Norway. They were taken to a waiting chartered flight at Trondheim Airport, for transport to Kerry Airport on a journey of four hours 20 minutes, and arrived this afternoon. Minister of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan, TD, welcomed the new arrivals: "This latest operation, under Phase Two of the conservation project, was an incredible team effort between the wildli

Ten White-tailed Eagle chicks have arrived into Kerry Airport from Norway before their scheduled release into the wild over the coming weeks.

It’s part of a Phase Two project to bolster the small existing breeding population of the once extinct species in Ireland.

100 young white-tailed Eagles were released in Killarney National Park between 2007 and 2011.

Since then a small breeding population of eight to ten pairs have successfully fledged 26 chicks with an additional six chicks likely to be fledged into the wild in the next few weeks.

Philip Buckley from the National Parks and Wildlife Service says a prompt transfer from their original habitat to where the birds settle to breed is essential.

 

 

 

 

