Ten Kerry stores honoured at XL Retailing Standard Awards

By
radiokerrynews
-
Pictured at the XL Retailing Standard Awards at the Citywest Hotel in Saggart, Co. Dublin after receiving their Silver Award were (L-R): James Scanlon, XL Development Manager, Kieran O’Keeffe, O’Keefe’s XL Killarney, Donie O’Sullivan, Value Centre Sales Developer, Mairteen O’Keefe, XL Gattabawn, John and Martina O’Sullivan, XL Lerrig Stores, Ardfert and Daniel Doyle, Value Centre Sales Developer.

Ten Kerry stores were honoured for achieving outstanding excellence at the XL Retailing Standard Awards.

XL Knocknagoshel and XL Listowel were awarded with a Gold Retailing Standard Award.

 

Pictured at the XL Retailing Standard Awards at the Citywest Hotel in Saggart, Co. Dublin after receiving their Gold Award were (L-R): Gary Moriarty, Value Centre Sales Developer, Tracey Budd, Mary and Kieran McAuliffe, XL Knocknagoshel, Arleen O’Doherty, David Owen Allman, Melissa Wilmot and Margaret Nolan, XL Listowel, James Scanlon, XL Development Manager
Pictured at the XL Retailing Standard Awards at the Citywest Hotel in Saggart, Co. Dublin after receiving their Gold Award were (L-R): Gary Moriarty, Value Centre Sales Developer, Tracey Budd, Mary and Kieran McAuliffe, XL Knocknagoshel, Arleen O’Doherty, David Owen Allman, Melissa Wilmot and Margaret Nolan, XL Listowel, James Scanlon, XL Development Manager

Silver Retailing Standard Awards were presented to XL Hannah Mary’s Country Store, Healy’s XL Killarney, O’Keeffe’s XL Killarney, XL Gattabawn and XL Lerrig Stores Ardfert.

Horan’s XL Castleisland, XL Castlemaine and XL Castleisland received a Bronze Retail Standard Award at the event.

The judging process involves stores passing a year-long inspection.

Pictured at the XL Retailing Standard Awards at the Citywest Hotel in Saggart, Co. Dublin after receiving their Bronze Award were (L-R): James Scanlon, XL Development Manager, Deirdre McGaley and Tracey Long, XL Castleisland
Pictured at the XL Retailing Standard Awards at the Citywest Hotel in Saggart, Co. Dublin after receiving their Bronze Award were (L-R): James Scanlon, XL Development Manager, Deirdre McGaley and Tracey Long, XL Castleisland

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR