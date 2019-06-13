Ten Kerry stores honoured at XL Retailing Standard Awards

Ten Kerry stores were honoured for achieving outstanding excellence at the XL Retailing Standard Awards.
XL Knocknagoshel and XL Listowel were awarded with a Gold Retailing Standard Award.
Silver Retailing Standard Awards were presented to XL Hannah Mary’s Country Store, Healy’s XL Killarney, O’Keeffe’s XL Killarney, XL Gattabawn and XL Lerrig Stores Ardfert.
Horan’s XL Castleisland, XL Castlemaine and XL Castleisland received a Bronze Retail Standard Award at the event.
The judging process involves stores passing a year-long inspection.