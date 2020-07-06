Ten Kerry retailers to get government funding to improve online trading

Ten Kerry retailers are to benefit from government funding to improve their ability to trade online.

They were approved through the COVID-19 Online Retail Scheme, which is administered by Enterprise Ireland.

Successful applicants can receive between €16,000 and €40,000, and a second call for funding will be opened in the coming weeks.

The Kerry businesses being funded include Brian de Staic, Ryle Menswear, and Aherns Pharmacy – a full list is available on the Radio Kerry website.

The news is being welcomed by Kerry Fine Gael Deputy Brendan Griffin, who says he’s delighted these retailers can be more competitive, sustain jobs in Kerry, and scale their businesses.

The ten Kerry businesses to receive funding are:

Brian de Staic Teoranta

Moriarty (Gap of Dunloe) Industries Limited

Donal, Liam & Siobhan Sheahan (T/A Pharmadirect.ie)

Fauville Limited

Paraffin Store Limited

Clydaville Investments Limited

Rivergrove Retail Limited (Aherns Pharmacy)

Lampai an Daingean Teoranta

McElligotts Limited

Barrowvig Limited T/A Ryle Menswear